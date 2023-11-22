The elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, has warned his cabinet that he will be extremely vigilant with official spending. “Minister who spends more on me, I’ll miss it,” declared this Wednesday the leader of La Libertad Avanza, who yesterday held his first meeting with the outgoing president, Alberto Fernández, to prepare the transition of Government.

Milei held an interview with the well-known Argentine journalist and television host Alejandro Fantino, in which he reminded his new political team that he has committed to “ending 2024 with fiscal balance” and announced drastic adjustments to clean up the State’s accounts and revive the economic growth. Her proposal is based on putting the brakes on public works, reducing expenses in the Administration and promoting an aggressive privatization campaign, based on the idea that “everything that can fall into private hands will go to private hands.” “And all public works that can be delivered to the private sector, let the private sector complete them.”

The ultra leader acknowledged that “Argentines are going to see six months that will be very hard,” but he did not show fear of a popular reaction in the form of demonstrations and strikes. »I’m not going to allow myself to be blackmailed«, he clarified. »The law will be applied. We don’t have money. If we give in to extortion, the problem will never be solved,” he stressed before emphasizing that “we are going to have to make the adjustment.” But we propose that politics pay for it” and, above all, those “games where politics steals. “I’m going to do a shock adjustment.” The president-elect added that, with his prescriptions, “2025 will be a brilliant year,” with the inflation rate in free fall and “salaries flying in dollars.”

“He will carry us dead”



However, for now, the only thing flying are the protests of the aeronautical sector, which has become the first obstacle to the privatization plan projected by the far-right leader. The main pilots union has rejected any possibility of leaving Aerolíneas Argentinas in private hands and warned Milei that if it intends to “take down” this state company “it is going to have to kill us.” And when I say kill, literally, they are going to have to carry us dead.

The headquarters stated that it is moved by the “national interest” and considered an “ideological issue” the project of building “a country without railways, without a merchant navy, without a railway network and, above all, without an airline.” Contrary to what Milei stated, who believes that the state company has remained “contaminated” by politics, the pilots assure that its ability to “generate wealth” has been demonstrated.

Amid the adjustment announcements and the first professional protests, preparations for the transition of Government continue in Buenos Aires after Milei and Alberto Fernández held their first official meeting on Tuesday. The new president even dared to tell a joke about the presidential residence of Quinta de Olivos. His predecessor confessed that he felt like a real estate agent showing his new tenant around the house, and he responded, “I’m the new tenant. And I am being clear with this term because I am going to be temporary. “I take it as a job.”

As December 10 approaches, the date on which he will take office, the ultra leader has begun to receive confirmations of attendance from other international leaders and American presidents such as the Chilean Gabriel Boric. Despite the ideological differences between the two, a spokesperson for Boric said somewhat coldly that it is “state policy” and that attending the ceremony “is a standard that the president has for all cases.”

Milei has also invited the president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, although this party reported this Wednesday that it still does not know if he will be able to attend the event. After his victory at the polls, Abascal congratulated the new head of Government and noted that “today a path of future and hope opens for Argentines and all of Latin America, which we celebrate in Spain with special joy.”