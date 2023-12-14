After turning on the chainsaw on the economy, the Government of Javier Milei has announced its tough plan against the protests in Argentina. The new Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, announced this Thursday a new protocol against street demonstrations. “We are going to order the country so that people can live in peace. The streets are not taken. Let them know that if they take to the streets, there will be consequences,” Bullrich said at a press conference. The announcement has been a splash of cold water in the country, which is going through skyrocketing prices and a 50% devaluation of the currency in the first week of the far-right government.

The new protocol against demonstrations plans to call on the four security forces that depend on the Ministry of Security – the Federal Police, the Gendarmerie, the Naval Prefecture and the Airport Security Police – to dissolve street protests that block streets and routes. “We will act until the circulation space is completely freed,” Bullrich threatened. “The forces will use the necessary and sufficient force, which will be graduated in proportion to the resistance.” The minister and former presidential candidate of the traditional right, who allied herself with Milei after her defeat, has appealed to one of the complaints of her voters: the idea that street closures generate disorder that does not allow “people to live with normality and in peace.” “We have lived for many years under total and absolute disorder,” said Bullrich. “It is time to end this methodology, with the extortion that citizens suffer.”

The federal forces will have the power to arrest those who “commit crimes” during the protests, they will be able to act on public transportation to seize “material” from protests “such as sticks” and investigate “hooded men” or people who go to protests “trying to not be recognized.”

Bullrich has stated that a registry of social organizations – unions, unions and associations – that “instigate” the protests will be created and that he will “send the bill” for “the expenses” of the repression to those responsible. “The State is not going to pay for the use of the Security forces, organizations with legal status or individuals will have to pay,” said the minister, who has also announced that foreigners residing in the country will be reported to the Migration Agency. the country with a temporary permit to participate in the protests.

“They can manifest themselves on the sidewalk. “We do not want street or route cuts,” the minister said. “This is not a problem of ideologies, it is a problem of understanding once and for all that the country must live in peace and order.”

The announcement has come while the temperature rises in Buenos Aires due to the economic adjustment plan presented by the Ministry of Economy this Tuesday. The Government raised the value of the dollar from 400 to 800 pesos, promised not to renew the contracts of public employees who have been in their positions for less than a year, and has announced increases in the rates of basic services and public transportation.

The increases promoted by the Government will not be known until February, according to Economy Minister Luis Caputo, but Argentina is used to highlighting prices on the street in the face of political earthquakes. This week prices in supermarkets have risen up to 40% after the end of the freeze of the basic basket promoted by Peronism and the price of fuel has increased by at least 30%.

“We have found a patient in intensive care about to die. “We are not willing to let him die,” the presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, had defended on Wednesday, and the unions and guilds responded with urgent calls to seek answers. Eyes are set on next Wednesday, a new anniversary of the 2001 corralito crisis, when it is expected that there will be commemorative demonstrations in Buenos Aires in memory of the police repression that left 38 dead in the streets in the midst of the worst crisis economic history of the country's recent history.

