A few days ago a case came to light in which a thief stole the cell phone from a medical student, identified as Laura Zaffariin Paraná, Brazil, and then published on the young woman's Instagram account photos in which alleged signs of aggression were seenmaking the woman's partner responsible for these.

Given this situation, the Paraná Civil Police stated that the young woman from Pato Branco denied having suffered abuse from her boyfriend, who would be identified as Kelvin Machulek, according to the young woman's profile. Which indicates, officers say, that she was a thieves' strategy to try to extort Zaffari.

Everything they published is a lie

The alleged criminal also shared alleged screenshots of alleged conversations between the medical student and her boyfriend.

“I am afraid of your aggression, for the things you have already done“, said the young woman in the 'conversation', to which her partner responded: “Then look for someone else that you are not afraid of.”

However, Zaffari's mother, upon seeing the thief's publications, did not take long to speak out, warning that the screenshots of the messages that the criminal was uploading were edited.

“The cell phone was stolen. It's not her. Everything they published is a lie. Do not send messages on your WhatsApp or Instagram. Anyone who can help share, report and block the profile is appreciated. This is very serious,” said the young woman's mother.

Helder Lauria, police chief of Police Subdivision 5 of Pato Branco, informed the portal Urgent White Duck that The couple has already denied, unofficially, the alleged attacks that the thief published through the young woman's social networks.

“We are going to take their official statement, but unofficially we have already spoken. They explained everything and said that there really was no aggression. The relatives are aware of everything that happened, both parents already knew what had happened and there really was no aggression, It was something staged and ended up going viral“Lauria explained.

According to information from the authorities, the cell phone was stolen at a country show in Paraná last Friday, December 8. They also took another 20 phones.

“They made a montage and exposed that there was aggression between Machulek and Zaffare, who was a victim of the robbery and also a victim of subsequent extortion by these criminals,” said the police chief.

