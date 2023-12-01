













Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III reveals its first season and this is what you need to know









The time has come that many fans of shooting games Activision they were waiting: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It has just started its first season which will come with more multiplayer maps; new and returning game modes such as Gunfight and Vortex; the next act of the story in Zombies; the introduction of Urzikstan in Call of Duty: Warzone, and much more.

Now, the first season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be accompanied by a battle pass consisting of 100 levels of content, BlackCell includes the Abolisher operator, and your arsenal is increased with five additional new weapons. There will be new spare parts, a flamethrower, and many themed events at the end of 2023.

Source: Activision

Don’t lose sight of the fact that the first season of CoD: MW III and Warzone will begin on or after December 6, 2023 at 11 am Pacific Time on all platforms.

We also recommend: Call of Duty 2024 would mark the return of Black Ops

What’s new to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III multiplayer?

Activison revealed what will be added to the multiplayer element of this title:

Four new multiplayer maps. Deploys three new 6v6 maps (Meat, Greece and Rio) and one 2v2 map (Training Facility), along with holiday skins on other maps throughout the season.

Welcome back to Gunfight. Enjoy small team tactics with the new Training Facility map, plus four other Firefight scenarios.

New game modes. Test your luck in All or Nothing, wield the ray gun against enemies in the seasonal, limited-time Vortex, and much more!

CODMAS and Qualifying festive events. The content continues in Modern Warfare III multiplayer with festive and themed maps and events, as well as content-packed competitive multiplayer – Ranked returns!

On the other hand, the zombies section will also have new elements in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Source: Activision

New episode of history. A huge portal has appeared in the Exclusion Zone. Investigate the area and participate in new content.

Enter the fissures of Dark Aether. A new maze-type experience that challenges squads to complete a series of objectives in the set time. Find Sigils to unlock Dark Aether Rifts and earn rewards for completing them.

New amazing weapon, warlord and much more. Wield the amazing weapon V-R11, discover new schemes and prepare to infiltrate the stronghold of Dokkaebi warlord.

What will be added to Warzone 2.0?

Multiplayer and zombies Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III They are not the only ones who will receive new elements with the first season, we also present everything that will be added to Warzone 2.0.

Welcome to Urzikstan. The next big map is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone. Lots of new features and updates to be added as part of the Season 1 update.

Warzone Carry Forward maps. Players can continue to deploy to Ashika Island and Vondel alongside the new map Urzikstan.

CODMAS event. Find zombie Santa, hunt undead deer, open presents under Christmas trees, take part in new challenges with rewards and much more. Don’t forget to bring snowballs!

Equip yourself with new weapons and spare parts. Season 1 includes five new weapons and nine spare parts.

New Operators: Deploy as Nolan and Dokkaebi, the new operators of Season 1.

Get the Premium experience with BlackCell. Purchase the BlackCell Sale to unlock the Abolisher Operator, additional level skips, exclusive BlackCell alternate skins earned through the Battle Pass, and more.

The Season 1 Battle Pass. Unlock new operators and a variety of free and premium content in the Season 1 Battle Pass.

New offers from the Store. Deploy as Santa, get Dune-related packs, and more.

Progression by seasons. Level up beyond Rank 55 and enter the Prestige Tiers, with new challenge rewards for multiplayer and Zombies.

CDL announcement. Show your love for the competition with the Call of Duty League Launch Pack and earn rewards for watching the pros compete starting December 8.

What did you think of everything that’s coming to Call of Duty Modern: Warfare III? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)