From: Martina Lippl

After a massive volcanic eruption in Russia, a thick layer of ash covers villages on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – It just looks unreal. A gray layer covers houses, cars, roads and the ground. Recordings on social networks look almost spooky. Where there used to be white snow, it is covered by a gray layer of ash. A clip shows a person in protective overalls making an “ash angel” on the ground. The video spread on various social networks. Apparently these are volcanologists who are having fun.

After a volcanic eruption on Kamchatka: A thick layer of a clip with “ash angels” spreads on the Internet

The Shiveluch (also Shiveluch) volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula (Russia) erupted shortly after midnight on Tuesday (April 11). Lava poured out of the volcano and the snow melted. Mud flows threatened a highway. Six hours later, the eruption reached a climax: the volcano threw a gigantic cloud of ash into the sky.

Heaviest ash rain in 60 years after volcanic eruption

Within four hours, an 8.5 centimeter layer of ash had formed in the village of Klyuchi, said the director of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Alexey Ozerov. The volcanic eruption triggered the strongest ash rain in 60 years. The Russian volcano observatory KVERT (Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team) issued a red alert warning for air traffic on Tuesday morning (April 11).

The region has not yet come to rest. On Wednesday night (April 12), a magnitude 5.8 earthquake shook the Ust-Kamchatka region, according to the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The Zhiveluch volcano is one of the largest and most active in the region. Volcanologists had been expecting an eruption for a year. The Russian peninsula of Kamchatka is sparsely populated. About 300,000 people live there. Experts assume that the lava flows would not reach the surrounding villages. So far there have been no reports of casualties.(ml)