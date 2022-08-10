In addition to the 40,000 subscribers, there are approximately 30,000 tickets sold, even in the most expensive sectors. The last home debut in the league with over 70,000 people dates back to 2009 (but it was a derby …)

Nothing changed from May 15th to August 13th. Milan and its people resume at San Siro exactly as they took their leave: with a crowd, good and consoling for those who, close to mid-August, cannot do it at the seaside. Quote seventy thousand. We are now traveling at these altitudes when the boys from Pioli take the field. And if with Atalanta, three months ago, there was a need to push the team towards the Scudetto, this time there is the first act of the season that sees that Scudetto appear in the middle of the chest.

Pleasant habit – It will be another party, then, at the Meazza. The umpteenth popular festival to which the San Siro stadium is pleasantly accustomed in recent months. The numbers speak for themselves: there are 40,000 season tickets and 30,000 tickets sold for Saturday’s match against Udinese (6.30 pm). The accounts are soon done: it is necessary to consider that perhaps not all subscribers will show up, but in technical terms we are heading towards sold out. Or just short of it. And sold out – just to understand the wind – also all the “Club 1899” tickets, the Premium experience in the hospitality area (dedicated catering and assistance services) aimed at fans for a target that is not necessarily corporate. See also Didn't the transfer help Milan? From Maignan to Leao, Pioli clings to its seven columns

Backwards – Seventy thousand spectators for the first league home game is not exactly normal. Especially in consideration of the opponent, who is not in the first tier. To find another home debut in the league with over 70,000 people, it is necessary to return to the 2009-10 season. But in that case it was a decidedly “easy” goal, as it was a derby. Going further backwards through the seasons, the first “normal” match above this audience share dates back to September 1992, when 74,000 people gathered at the Meazza for the match against Foggia.

