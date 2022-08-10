This August 18, the long-awaited film arrives in theaters Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero after a long wait. Since there are surely a large number of fans who do not want to miss it, we invite you to stay tuned. Well, pre-sale of your tickets will start soon.

According to the official account of Crunchyroll, it will be in just three days when the tickets for the movie are released. Since this publication is dated August 9, means that fans of Toriyama’s work will be able to purchase their tickets starting on August 12.

So who wants to be the first to see Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero they should keep an eye on their favorite sites. Of course, availability will depend on each cinema chain. Let’s hope it doesn’t happen like other expected premieres, which caused the collapse of some ticket sales pages.

Image: Toei Animation

Let’s remember that this movie by Goku and company has generated a lot of emotion with the fans. Also quite curious because it will have a new voice for Gohan, after the unfortunate death of his original actor.

We recommend you: Dragon Ball: Akira Toriyama will leave his son in charge of Super and his future

It should be noted that in Mexico Presales have already begun at the Cinépolis and Cinemex complexes. Tickets can now be purchased here Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero with dates from 18 to 21 August. Go get yours before they run out.

What is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero about?

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will tell us a new story that happens shortly after the tape of Broli. Here we will see the return of the Red patrol, who developed a pair of powerful new androids known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2.

Unlike most of the films in the franchise, the protagonists of this one will be Gohan and Piccolo. Since apparently the villains will kidnap Breadthe little granddaughter of Goku. So it will be up to this pair of heroes to face these beings and perhaps a new threat.. Will they go see it at its premiere? Tell us in the comments.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about anime and other topics.