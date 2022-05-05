Milan towards Red Bird

There news has something sensational: according to rumors, there is a twist in the match for the control of the Rossoneri club. The Milan it could remain in American hands going from the bottom Elliott to Red Bird for a figure close to one billion euros. It seemed that only the details were missing because ad win the club was the bottom Investcorp of the Bahrain. Instead, according to what he can report Affaritaliani.it from accredited sources, he has now taken the lead Red Bird. There negotiation would be at an advanced stage and there would already be some details. For example, the one related to the price: it seems that the Americans have pushed “only” up to one billionwhile the Emiratis would arrive up to a valuation close to 1.2 billion. So why prefer Americans? Likely that Red Bird has offered greater guarantees by putting the entire “cash” figure on the platewhile Investcorp proposed a mix of money and equity. For this Elliott would appear now more willing to accept the offer of the Americans. For the fund led by Paul Singerit would be a matter of realizing a capital gain of approximately 220 millionhaving invested overall about 780 million.

Who is Red Bird, who has beaten the competition from Bahrain

Under the Elliott managementwho took over from the mysterious financier Yonghong Li (who has now reappeared on the scene asking for monstre compensation), the Milan has returned to generating cash, with losses passing from 200 million to around 40 million with which the exercise should end. But who is Red Bird? It is a fund specializing in sports investments, asset holders for a total of six billion. The American company owns a share of 10% of Fenway Sports Group (purchased for 750 million last year), trust which has stakes in Liverpool, in the baseball team of the Red Sox and the New England Sports Network. It also holds the85% of Lilacdetected in 2020 when he was in the French Serie B and today in tenth place in Ligue 1.

Milan, is the future bright?

If indeed – as credited sources have revealed to Business Italians.it – should prevail Red Bird yes would treat of a double news. Meanwhile, because it would mean that Investcorp does not have offered the necessary guarantees for a strategic investment and not only financial. Among other things, the continuous failures of the teams managed by the emirates (City and Psg above all) in Euopa they should make the Milan fans breathe a sigh of relief. Then why Red Bird is very focused on sport and today has in its “basket” a finalist team of Champions League which has a very long tradition in the main continental competition. Just like the Milanthan with his seven champions is in second place in the all-time ranking behind the unattainable real Madrid. Beware though: this year’s final will be right between Liverpool And Real. If the Spaniards prevailed, they would “double” the Milan, otherwise the British would match the Milan team. For those who will cheer Red Bird at that point?

