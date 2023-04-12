milan vs. Naples LIVE: follow the Champions League game minute by minute

Milan and Napoli will meet this Wednesday for the first time in the Champions Leagueto guide the pass to the semifinals in what will be a duel between the historic past of a seven-time champion of the highest continental competition, and the promising future Neapolitan, who debuts in this round with the certainty of being one of the greatest revelations.

A clash that, being between two Italian teams, greatly equalizes the battle. They know each other from the domestic championship and the surprise that Naples could give is overshadowed by a Milan that comes into contention with the incentive of the most recent meeting between the two, a 0-4 in favor of the ‘rossoneri’ that destabilized the foundations of the partenopeos at the time that relaunched the milanista confidence.

But despite the painful defeat suffered by Diego Armando Maradona, the

Naples continues to be the absolute leader of a Serie A that has governed from the beginning and that only waits for mathematics to travel to the southern city, in what will be the third ‘Scudetto’ for the ‘azzurri’.

Milan vs Naples LIVE

Napoli remains firm in first place in Serie A. Photo: Alessandro diMarco. efe

More news

SPORTS

*With EFE