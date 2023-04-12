“At the bottom there is room” It remains valid through the years and is the Peruvian series with the most episodes broadcast. Much of their success over time is due to the innovation they do in the characters and the relationships they develop. In 2022, Alessia Montalbán, Kimberly Torrejón, July Flores, among others, were introduced to the program. In the most recent chapters, we have seen how the romance between Teresita and Gasparinterpreted by Magdyel Ugaz and Alejandro Villagómez. How many years apart are there between these actors? Meet him below.

The age difference between Teresita and Gaspar

Teresita and Gaspar they are one year old, since they register 38 and 37 springs, respectively. Magdyel Ugaz was born on July 13, 1984. The actress has been in “Al fondo hay sitio” since its inception. She has also played ‘Doña Peta’ in the Paolo Guerrero film. She was part of the jury for “I am” and the series “De vuelta al barrio”.

Alejandro Villagomez He came into the world in October 1985. He is a musician, singer, percussionist and member of Los Juanelos. Throughout his career, he has worked in a wide variety of national and international groups, theater and musical productions.

Quickly, Teresita and Gaspar have become one of the most beloved couples in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: America TV

The romantic kiss between Teresita and Gaspar in “Al fondo hay sitio”

In chapter 194 of “At the bottom there is room”, Teresita and Gaspar they shared a kiss that provoked a deep and sentimental conversation between the two. The characters expressed their points of view and how they felt about each other. Finally, both decided to give this romance a chance.

