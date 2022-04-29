Milan Vader is allowed to leave the hospital on Saturday. The 26-year-old cyclist from Jumbo-Visma reports this on Instagram. Father, who had a serious fall in Spain in April, had been in the Erasmus MC in Rotterdam since the beginning of this week, after he was transferred from the hospital in Bilbao.

“The past three weeks have been very uncertain for me and the people around me,” Vader writes. “This was the main reason we kept the news limited. It allowed my family to focus on what really matters. Now that the situation is improving every day, I can tell you a little more about my situation.”

The cyclist tells how he fell in the Tour of the Basque Country and ended up in the intensive care unit of the hospital in Bilbao with injuries all over his torso. “The most serious thing at that time was that I had problems with my blood vessels, which left my brain without oxygen for a short time. I was under anesthesia for two weeks to give my body time to recover properly.” See also Márquez: "The goal is once again to fight for the title"

Vader says he can’t remember the moment he crashed until he awoke two weeks later. “I have been conscious for over a week now. I basically had to learn everything from scratch. Being able to walk again took some time. I’m super happy to ‘get away’ with this trap. In the meantime I was transferred to the Erasmus MC in Rotterdam, where several specialists are looking at my fractures. I can leave the hospital from tomorrow and continue working on my recovery at home.”





The cyclist thanked everyone for the support. That had given him the strength to get over it. He especially thanked the race doctor of the Tour of the Basque Country “for his quick intervention and for saving his life”. Vader is in his first season at Jumbo-Visma. In the previous years he was mainly active as a mountain biker. He finished tenth at the Tokyo Games.

