The two previous appearances of the Colombian Tatiana Calderón in the IndyCar championship have been in St. Petersburg in February and later in Long Beach, crossing the finish line on both occasions and doing so in 16th place, second among the rookies, on the Californian track.

The Barber Motorsport Park circuit is made up of 17 high and medium speed corners, with pronounced elevation changes, long, fast curves that make it extremely physically demanding for the drivers.

“This weekend I will finally have the opportunity to race on a permanent circuit, something I’m more familiar with, but it won’t be any less challenging for that,” Calderón said.

And I add: “I will take the opportunity to continue exploring the limits of the car in a different environment with elevation changes and fast corners, because I haven’t had a chance to do it since the test I had in July of last year at Mid-Ohio. Barber will be like a new track for me again, as I raced there over 10 years ago, when I was just starting out in single-seaters racing in the Star Mazda class.”

Last summer the Colombian had the opportunity to test car No.14, then owned by renowned French driver Sebastian Bourdais, in a private test at the Mid-Ohio circuit and it is the most similar experience to what his challenge will be this weekend on a permanent track.

“I have heard from several drivers that it is the physically toughest track on the entire calendar, so I have no doubt that in that aspect it will be a great challenge. With the team we have continued to work hard with telemetry and videos to adapt as quickly as possible and I am very happy with the evolution we have had. I feel more and more confident thanks to the effort of the team to give me what I need to adapt the car to my style. We go to Barber with everything, hoping to continue advancing and have a better result,” he assured.

Sports