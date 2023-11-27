Milan, twenty-year-old beaten at police station: 8 policemen under investigation

Serious accusations if they were to be confirmed for seven policemen investigated for private violence, aggravated “by the abuse of powers” and by the “violation of duties inherent to a public function”. According to what the National Newspaper reports, also a eighth agenta woman, is under investigation for having witnessed the scene and not having filed a complaint “with the judicial authority or with her superiors”.







Milan, a camera filmed the scene at the police station

The incident, which occurred last October 5, is being dealt with Milan Prosecutor’s Office. In view there is a film made by the camera pointed at one of the corridors of the Immigration Office in via Montebello, which would film – again according to what the Quodiaino Nazionale reports – part of the scene. We see a foreigner, a 20-year-old Tunisian boy, arguing heatedly with a group of policemen before the situation escalated. According to the prosecutor’s reconstructions, the young man was “hit with kicks and punches in the abdomen and chest” by some of the officers.

