“Today, antiretroviral therapies allow us to keep HIV infection at bay, stopping the progression of the disease towards AIDS. However, other pathologies and comorbidities remain present in people with HIV, partly linked to the fact that they age more rapidly. “This can lead to pathologies affecting the central nervous system and mental health. In fact, the survey shows that people with HIV have a much higher prevalence of mental health disorders, such as depression, anxiety and sleep disorders, compared to the general population”. This was stated by Alessandro Lazzaro, infectious disease specialist of the Department of Public Health and Infectious Diseases of the La Sapienza University of Rome, today in Milan, on the sidelines of the press conference launching the ‘HIV. Shall we talk about it?’, promoted by Gilead Sciences with the patronage of 16 Italian patient associations and the Italian conference on Aids and antiviral research (Icar).

The awareness and information campaign was born from the results of the survey conducted by Elma Research on 500 HIV patients which photographs the experiences and needs of these people and highlights how the infection, despite important therapeutic progress, still has a decisive impact on various aspects of quality of life. “It is therefore essential to talk about these topics – continues Lazzaro – Immediately after the diagnosis, the concern for problems related to physical health is predominant for the person with HIV while, once the initial phase has been overcome and he regains a condition of greater well-being, the main concern often shifts towards psychological and emotional problems, in correlation with social stigma”.

‘Hiv. Shall we talk about it? ‘, He also invites him to dialogue with the doctor. “A doctor-patient relationship based on sincerity – underlines Lazzaro – is fundamental. It is essential to place emphasis not so much on the fact that the patient must be sincere in communicating his psychological difficulties to the doctor, but rather on the importance of the doctor taking action and investigating these types of issues with the patient. In this context, in addition to dialogue within the doctor-patient relationship, psychological, psychotherapeutic and social support can also be of fundamental importance. I believe that the lack of information regarding HIV – concludes the expert – is the main reason why even people who have been potentially exposed to the risk do not undergo the test. Compared to twenty years ago, when HIV was also talked about in schools, today there is little talk about it and the only way to combat ignorance on a social level is through dissemination and information. Moments like today’s are therefore fundamental, from this point of view.”