A man attempted to steal a dog tied up in front of a shop in Corso Vercelli in Milan. But the dog balked and made the thief desist, who had to flee while a small crowd gathered. The Weimaraner breed dog has a cost that varies between 1,000 and 2,000 euros.

The video of the attempted theft was posted on the MilanoBellaDaDio Instagram page. The market for stolen dogs, especially if they are purebred, is flourishing and many find themselves buying animals that have previously been stolen.