For tonight’s match in Udine, Pioli will have to do without Giroud (suspended), Messias (injured) and also the French full-back affected by flu. In his place the Senegalese who is back in the starting lineup after four months
Not a small problem for Pioli in view of Udinese-Milan. In addition to the suspended Giroud and the injured Messias, the Rossoneri will also have to give up Theo Hernandez. The Frenchman has the flu and will not take part in tonight’s match. Instead of him, on the left, Ballo-Touré will play, starting again after more than four months. The last time he played from the 1st minute dates back to November 8 against Cremonese, 0-0 at Zini, then the operation on his shoulder and on the series of benches.
DANCE
—
This year, the Senegalese has played seven matches between Serie A and the Champions League, scoring a decisive goal against Empoli on October 1st. Called to replace Theo on that occasion too, the former Monaco scored the 2-1 goal in the ninetieth minute, before Leao’s goal. So far he has also played a quarter of an hour against Bologna and 195′ in the Champions Cup, 90 against Chelsea.
March 18, 2023 (change March 18, 2023 | 11:19 am)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Milan #Theo #Hernandez #BalloTouré #play #left
Leave a Reply