Not a small problem for Pioli in view of Udinese-Milan. In addition to the suspended Giroud and the injured Messias, the Rossoneri will also have to give up Theo Hernandez. The Frenchman has the flu and will not take part in tonight’s match. Instead of him, on the left, Ballo-Touré will play, starting again after more than four months. The last time he played from the 1st minute dates back to November 8 against Cremonese, 0-0 at Zini, then the operation on his shoulder and on the series of benches.