During The MIX Showcase in March 2023 a new trailer dedicated to the behind the scenes and Norse fairy tales of Bramble: The Mountain Kingthe horror exploration adventure scheduled for April 2023.

Bramble: The Mountain King puts us in the shoes of Olle, a little boy who has to save his sister, who was kidnapped by a troll. The young man must travel to a bizarre land filled with creatures of various sizes, often dangerous. The gameplay is all about platforming, escaping, stealth and finding new ways to defeat the creatures that stand in your way.

There video description reads: “Join a member of the Dimfrost Studio development team for a deep dive into Bramble The Mountain King, including a discussion of the dark Norse fairy tales that inspired the setting for the upcoming adventure game, plus a couple of creatures you will meet on your journey”.

In the video it is explained that initially the team wanted to create a game based on the Vikings, but it is a theme that has already been treated effectively on other occasions, so they preferred to opt for Norse fairy tales, which are more than familiar to them and are less notes to the general public. In the Bramble the Mountain King video we can also see some gameplay, so it is also recommended if you are not particularly interested in delving into the team’s work too much.

Bramble the Mountain King will be available on PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch on April 27, 2023.

Finally, we leave you with our trial of the Steam Next Fest demo.