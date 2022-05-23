On the uncovered Rossoneri bus around Milan appears a “two auctions” mocking the Nerazzurri and the Coppa Italia they won, held by the players of the Devil. Recalling the similar banner of 2007 exhibited by Ambrosini after the victory in the Champions League

First controversy after Milan’s Scudetto celebrations, with an antique flavor. On the uncovered Rossoneri bus celebrating around Milan to celebrate the tricolor, a mocking banner “La Coppa Italia put it in the c …” appeared, held by the players who changed hands, with reference to the trophy won by Inter. which instead came second in the league just behind the Devil. Recalling a famous banner of the past when Milan won the Champions League and Inter the Scudetto.

The precedent dates back to 2007, when AC Milan ascended the throne of Europe by beating Liverpool in the final in Athens and during the Rossoneri celebrations a banner received by the fans and then held by Massimo Ambrosini appeared on the AC Milan coach which read “Put it in the c. .. “, with reference to the tricolor that Inter had won that year in the first post Calciopoli season, which was followed by a back and forth with Marco Materazzi and numerous controversies. See also Djokovic loses Peugeot and separates from his historic coach Vajda

This time the banner, probably arrived from the fans, passed for several hands on the open AC Milan bus in a triumphal parade through the city streets: in the first images from the Scudetto party to hold it are Mike Maignan and Rade Krunic, in the midst of Olivier Giroud and Ante Rebic , before it was removed from the vehicle which had just left Casa Milan at Portello. But shortly after in viale Certosa in the hands of Rebic, a repeat offender, another bill of mockery appeared, this time to the Inter coach Simone Inzaghi with the image of him and the words “Spiaze”. And it is already 2007, even if on the showcase there is not the Cup with big ears but the tricolor.

