The controversy generated by the party that Melissa Paredes he organized for his little daughter continues in several communication media because in it they met the Rodrigo Cuba, Anthony Aranda and Ale Venturo. In this note, find out what activities were present in the commented event that brought together the characters of the Peruvian show business.

Everything seems to indicate that the problems between Melissa Paredes and “Gato” Cuba have ended. As the model told it, both receive psychological therapy for the good of the girl and this has helped them improve as parents and people, because they both go out together with the girl and have no problem showing themselves publicly.

Melissa Paredes celebrated her little daughter’s birthday. Photo: @gatocuba/Instagram

Bow of balloons

The welcome to little Mia’s party was given by large balloon arches. Attendees had to go through three inflatables to get to the center of the event. Melissa Paredes did not miss the opportunity to show it on social networks, which caught the attention of her followers.

Melissa Paredes celebrated her little daughter’s birthday. Photo: @melissaparedes/Instagram

Inflatable games

Other attractions that Mía’s birthday had were the two huge inflatable games that Melissa Paredes placed in the venue. The children could enter freely to have fun and, as you can see in the video, one was bigger than the other, so that no partner of Mía, no matter how old, was left out of the fun.

Magic show

The celebration for the birthday of the youngest daughter of Melissa Paredes began and the magic show could not be missed. A character was in charge of giving excitement to the afternoon with large bubbles. Mía’s friends received prizes and surprises for their participation.