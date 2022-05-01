Milan maintains a two-point advantage over Inter, but the calendar is starting to become – at least on paper – more complex for Milan. Pioli’s team will have to face three formations in the final sprint that are currently on the left side of the standings, while Inter will have three that are on the right side. The 36th day puts theEmpoli on the path of the Nerazzurri (Friday 6 May at 6.45 pm). The Tuscans are veterans of the home defeat with Turin, they are looking for the points of arithmetic salvation but the relegation zone is far away, while the Rossoneri will be committed to the Bentegodi against VeronaSunday 8 May at 8.45 pm.