The Codacons come back upstairs Milan-Spezia and raises the fact that the game should be repeated. “Many commented on the news stating that the request was not acceptable as the error of the Race Director, Mr. Greenhouse, can be qualified as a mere error of assessment and not a technical error, as the Regulations expressly require “, writes the Codacons. Which instead specifies the reasons why the match of San Siro must be replayed. Here are the reasons.

Milan-Spezia, Codacons: the referee, the error and the canonical 3 seconds

1) In the first place, many have stated that the error is the result of a discretionary choice of the referee, who would have considered not to grant the advantage to the Milan, but this is not the case. The referee, in fact, errs as he does not wait for the canonical 3 seconds to assess whether the advantage materializes or not, but immediately whistles the foul, without waiting for the continuation of the action. If thereferee had waited and then had assessed that, in his discretionary opinion, the action was not advantageous for Milan he would certainly have made a mistake, but he would have made a mistake by exercising his discretion and as such he could not have been the subject of any appeal.

2) Secondly, although it is true, as stated by many, that the so-called “advantage rule“does not fall within the 17 fundamental rules of football, but it constitutes an appendix to rule 5 which indicates it as the” duty of the referee “. So much so that it is explained how the referee has 3 seconds, after assigning the advantage, to assess whether the decision gave an effective advantage or not. In this case, as mentioned above, the referee did not discretely choose not to give an advantage (which would be open to criticism but not the result of a technical error) but he really made a mistake, certainly in good faith, but technical, whistling immediately.

Milan-Spezia must be repeated, Codacons: an apology to the Rossoneri

The circumstance is also confirmed by the attitude during and after the match of the race director, who, aware of having made a mistake and not having made a discretionary choice, immediately apologized to the players of the Milan, excuses then reiterated also in the locker rooms and reiterated by theAIA (Italian Referees Association).

The mistake therefore materialized in a real one technical error, similarly to the referee who allows one more change with respect to the Regulations, or who validates an offside goal that has failed to apply the rule provided for by the Regulations themselves, and therefore, gives the right to a request for a repetition of the match.

Milan-Spezia, Codacons: they give Milan fans and bettors

In any case, it should be considered that consumers are harmed by this decision: fans of the Milan; fans of the opposing teams of the Spice involved in the struggle for salvation; bettors and also the entire football championship, compromised in its entire regularity.

In conclusion, theCodacons Association asks the FIGC within 15 days from today to decide to have the match between Milan and Spezia repeated, otherwise he will contact the judicial authorities to obtain the corresponding measure. “

