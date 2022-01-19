At the end of 2021, non-observance of the distance became the most dangerous violation of traffic rules in Moscow. This was announced on January 19 by the official Telegram channel metropolitan traffic police.

“It is precisely because of non-observance of a safe distance from the vehicle in front that people most often died and suffered on Moscow roads,” the department noted.

According to the traffic police, the second line of the “anti-rating” of traffic violations is occupied by non-compliance with the order of travel. This is followed by a violation of the rules for the passage of pedestrian crossings and a discrepancy between the speed and specific conditions. Closes the top five rating violation of the rules of rebuilding.

The department noted that elementary inattention and excessive self-confidence lead to such violations.

According to the Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate, the most common causes of traffic accidents in Moscow from January 1 to January 9 were the inconsistency of speed with specific traffic conditions and non-compliance with the order of travel.

In addition, the list of the most common causes of accidents included violation of the requirements of traffic signals, the wrong choice of distance and crossing the roadway outside the pedestrian crossing.