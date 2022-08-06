The Belgian made his debut at Menti, where the Rossoneri suffered Rolfini’s goal after only 19 seconds and then reacted strongly. Leao, Messias, Rebic (brace) and Tomori scored, plus an own goal from Dalmonte. Muscle problem for Sandro

The Serie A tests bode well, Tonali’s injury much less: Stefano Pioli’s goal was to test the team in view of next Saturday’s debut against Udinese and the responses were positive. It is still football in the summer and the opponent, Vicenza, was of two lower categories: but the intensity, the game plots and the condition shown at Menti are however indicative. For ten-elevenths it is the same formation that the coach would have liked to propose again in a week: Kalulu-Tomori central couple, Tonali and Bennacer in the middle, Messias and Leao on the wings. From ten here is Diaz, in front of Rebic in fake nine. The eleventh is Giroud, absent yesterday due to muscle fatigue: he will not miss in the championship. Tonali goes out in the game: investigations only at the beginning of the week, Udinese is at serious risk. See also Thiago Motta: “Positive feelings after Milan. Is a tie okay too? It depends on how the game goes ... "

Reaction – The impact is actually even worse: a careless and bad defense, Rolfini takes advantage of it after nineteen seconds for the home advantage. Rejoicing and celebration for the stadium: almost full. Milan drew in the eleventh as soon as Leao enters the game: Rafa was among the most recalled by Pioli, because he was too external and too out of the game. His acceleration ended with a diagonal brought the balance back. The new season’s Milan opens again in the sign of the Portuguese. And it is Rafa again who gives Messias the assist for the doubling. And Leao always starts the trio, completed by a descent by Theo and finished by Rebic. Dalmonte’s own-goal poker closes the first half. Also on the other lane the speed is good: Messias, one of the protagonists of the preseason, confirms the sensations. And Diaz is there too: he tries to satisfy Pioli’s requests, to give more unpredictability to the maneuver. Both can be satisfied. See also Analysis: conclusions of the call for Rueda for the friendly

Here’s Charles – The goal count restarts at the beginning of the second half with Tomori and is renewed with Rebic’s 6 to 1 (Brahim’s assist). But the AC Milan fans are more closely following Tonali’s exit from the pitch, injured: exams on Monday, the hope is that it is a simple elongation and not a stretching. The first of the championship remains at great risk. A quarter of an hour from the end, here is the moment of the Rossoneri debut of De Ketelaere, as an attacking midfielder: he stands out for a ball regained in the area and a shot just outside, after touching the outside post. This is another positive note. But the sign of the evening now depends on the conditions of Tonali.

