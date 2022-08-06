A crash from the garage, then smoke and flames. The poor owner of a Jaguar I-Pace he could not help but ascertain that his car had been the victim of a fire, with the fire leaving not much of the car except the front. This is the fourth episode of its kind involving an I-Pace. The flames that engulfed Jaguar’s electric SUV burned for several hours, leaving the owner with nothing but a tangle of hot metal.

The owner of the car he did not lose heart and contacted his insurance company to ascertain the dynamics of the incident, immediately pointing the finger at Jaguar and asking the British brand to take responsibility for what happened to its electric car: “My insurance company sent a forensic specialist, investigated and declared the car a total loss. Jaguar on the other hand is not helping at all, stating that they have to complete their own investigations, but due to the risk of reigniting the fire, they are unable to find a place to lift the car, hence their ” investigation “is suspended and they are not taking any responsibility for what happened.”

According to some specialized magazines these cases of “spontaneous combustion” could have been caused by a malfunction of the battery pack. In the case of Jaguar I. Peace the bladder accumulators were produced by LG Chem, the same company that is making the cells used in the Chevrolet Bolt EV. The American brand had to stop production for a few months last year while the companies took action to correct the problem that caused the battery to overheat, generating a fire hazard.