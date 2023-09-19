President Andrés Manuel López Obrador led this Tuesday the raising of the flag at half-mast in memory of victims of the 1985 and 2017 earthquakes.

Accompanying the president were the Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, and the head of Government of Mexico City, as well as General Luis Cresencio Sandoval, head of the Secretariat of National Defense, and the Secretary of the Navy, José Rafael Ojeda. .

The War Band played the military tune, “Silence”, in honor of the people who died in the earthquakes. Then, those present performed the Mexican National Anthem.

This day is remembered, mainly, for the earthquakes of 1985 and 2017. However, there is no scientific evidence to support that this month or this day an earthquake of considerable magnitude actually occurs,