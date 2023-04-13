Istvan Kovacs, the Milan-Naples referee, gets talked about especially in the second half, when the only truly newsworthy episode of the slow motion takes place. Between 71′ and 75′ Zambo Anguissa was the protagonist of two fouls on Theo Hernandez which cost him as many yellow cards. If there are no doubts about the first intervention, there are some more perplexities about the second yellow card. The Napoli midfielder enters the Frenchman in a broken way, but there is no certainty about the extent of the contact, which Theo obviously does everything to amplify. Kovacs opts for the second yellow card which angers Spalletti: the decision is perhaps a little fiscal, but one certainly cannot speak of a mistake. And shortly after another blow arrives for Napoli: the cautioned Kim is booked for protesting and will miss the second leg.