The goal from the Algerian decides in the 40th minute. On Tuesday Spalletti will not have Anguissa (expelled) and Kim, who will be disqualified

Mark Pasotto

Ten days later, the response arrived: no, the sensational four to zero on April 2 at Maradona didn’t help Napoli any more. Many supported it, perhaps underestimating the little voice that makes its way to Milanello when the Champions League nights arrive or, more simply, it was a limited analysis of what is being seen in the league.

Of course, everything is still open and, on the contrary, given how Napoli was doing, they can also be satisfied with having limited the damage. But having collected the second victory in a few days against the next Italian champions authorizes the Devil to cradle very sweet thoughts. To dream, as Pioli said on the eve. The semi-finals are now a little closer for the Rossoneri and Milan ends this match even with the regret of not having increased the spoils after finding themselves with an extra man (red in Anguissa) in the last twenty minutes. A goal from Bennacer decided, who had anesthetized Lobotka in the league and this time branded the first round. This is the third clean sheet in a row for the Rossoneri, the fifth in a row in the Champions League. Important signals, such as having protected the goal against what is the best attack of this Champions League. At Maradona, Milan had crumbled the 22 points difference in the league: they didn’t see each other this time either.

THE CHOICES — With the return of Kalulu, recovered, Pioli was able to count on all the men included in the UEFA list. A very relative embarrassment of choice, given that the Rossoneri coach had – understandably – well in mind the eleven that cleared Maradona at the beginning of April. Copycat team as expected therefore, with the return of the starting attack – Giroud, Leao, Diaz – and Kjaer next to Tomori in central defense. If anything, some doubts were legitimate about the placement of Krunic and Bennacer, but the tactical plan was also confirmed: Bennacer on the clods of Lobotka, Krunic next to Tonali waiting for Zielisnki. Spalletti, on the other hand, saw all his forwards slipping out of his hands one after the other: first Osimhen, then Simeone and finally Raspadori, who had only partially worked as a team in recent days and started from the bench. Practical consequence: Elmas false nine, a liquid attack which Spalletti has already shown in his career to be able to handle well. The other two doubts: Lozano won over Politano and Mario Rui over Olivera. See also MotoGP | Bagnaia signs a terrific pole in Jerez!

START SHOCK — When Pioli assured on the eve that it would be a different match than in Naples, he was not mistaken. But he probably didn’t think his Milan would have such a careless and weak approach to such a challenge. A four-minute gallery of Rossoneri defensive horrors that saw the Azzurri one breath away from scoring after 50 seconds – Kvara blocked on the line after a triple amnesia from Tomori, Kjaer and Krunic – and then persisting with Anguissa’s shot deflected by Maignan ( 3′) and a narrow header by Di Lorenzo (4′). A scarce handful of minutes and Zielinski tried from the distance on the umpteenth uncertainty of an inexplicable Tomori. Small news that serves to photograph the first half of the fraction: Milan awkward, slow and with unclear ideas. Or rather: without ideas to pierce the first Neapolitan pressure, delivered with ferocity, logic and continuity. Azzurri also winning in almost all duels and aggressive with the men who ten days ago were caged by the Devil: Lobotka had greater freedom of action and the same goes for Zielinski and Anguissa, while Elmas struggled a lot to find space . See also Hungry for outsiders, hungry for Cambiaso: that's who is looking for him, in Serie A and abroad

BREAK-MATCH — The all-Neapolitan inertia of the match was broken due to a great scare generated by Leao who, in the absence of adequate supplies, went on his own (25 ‘) and stormed off between Rrahmani and Anguissa, squealing for fifty meters and presenting himself face to face with Meret: left out by a whisker, but the Portuguese could have done better. At that point Napoli appeased their fury, the game was balanced and Milan found spirit, distance and pure ideas. Like the illuminating one by Diaz, who conceded an encore in the championship by sneaking away (centrally) with a sleight of hand between Lobotka and Mario Rui, and starting the action of the advantage: unloading on Leao, good at serving the rushing Bennacer immediately, and powerful left in the hole. It was minute number 40 and the Devil tried to deliver another blow to the chin of Napoli before the break: corner from Bennacer, powerful punch from Kjaer who slammed on the underside of the crossbar and returned to the field by a few centimetres. See also Prediction Milan-Inter, Italian Super Cup: the X first half is at 2.20

TURN — The crossbar, together with Maignan’s swipe on Elmas’ head, also saved Milan at the beginning of a second half (5′) where Napoli started with nitrous oxide in the engine. Flare-ups to which Milan responded with important breaks in which they kept the ball with personality. That is, generating fear when he maneuvered at the edge of the blue area. In the middle of the second half, a change on each side partially changed the scenarios in attack: Saelemaekers for Bennacer, or the Belgian on the right and Diaz in the center of the trocar; and Raspadori for Lozano, with Elmas diverted to the right. But the real turning point came in the 74th minute, with the second yellow card for Anguissa, too impetuous twice on Hernandez. At that point Napoli had to completely review their offensive plans and limit the damage. A Naples on the verge of a nervous breakdown, where Kim is among the yellow cards. He was cautioned, the second bad news for Spalletti in view of the return. However, the last thrills were for Milan: three from the 90th minute Maignan saved on Di Lorenzo – his usual decisive save in the final matches – and a few seconds later Olivera grazed the crossbar with his head. Once the danger escaped, celebrations exploded at San Siro, but with everyone’s awareness that the games are still completely open.