After Brescia’s clear victory in Treviso, the midday match also delivers a team with full points after two days of Serie A, but surprisingly it’s not Ea7 Milano, beaten 77-68 by Napoli at PalaBarbuto. Great celebration for Gevi, while for the Messina team the result was a nightmare lunch break without ever taking the lead. The breakaway at the beginning of the third quarter was decisive, led by Zubcic’s triples (17 points at the end). Gevi confirms that they have a lot of quality, but coach Milicic also manages to create a perfect trap for Olimpia, definitely not from the arc in the evening, taking advantage of the greater freshness. Mirotic’s 26 points (the only one in double figures) are not enough compared to a 10/34 from the arc and 14 turnovers.

Too many errors

Meanwhile, following the Hamas attack on Israel, the Euroleague has officially postponed the Forum match scheduled for Thursday between Olimpia and Maccabi Tel Aviv. Napoli-Milan 77-68 Enthusiasm from the crowd, confidence after the 111 points scored on debut and fresher legs. Gevi surprises Milan (who shoots badly and loses too many balls) by alternating defenses and applying pressure across the pitch, escaping to 17-4. Only a technical foul by Sokolowski allows Ea7 to break the deadlock. 36 hours after the defeat in the Euroleague against Fenerbahce, Olimpia finds Hall again (but is still without Baron and Lo), who in the 15th minute closes to -6 with the first triple, immediately imitated by Flaccadori for the 31-28 which reopens the games. And in fact it was the starter for Hall’s goal of reaching 35 a few seconds before the break. It remains only an illusion because upon returning to the field – with due credit to Napoli – Milan exhausts the repertoire of errors, from those to shooting to turnovers and fouls in attack. The result is 3 points scored in 5 minutes while Zubcic alone scores 10 with 3 triples and drags the hosts back to +13 (51-38) with a break of 16-8. In the fourth period Olimpia goes back to -6 (60-54) but two triples from Pullen (the absolute protagonist in the final) push them back to the starting point. And this time it’s the knockout blow with Napoli spreading even up to +16 (75-59).