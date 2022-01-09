Frederic Massara, Rossoneri sporting director, spoke to ‘Sky Sport’ before the Venice-Milan match of the 21st matchday of Serie A 2021-2022

Frederic Massara, Rossoneri sporting director, spoke to the microphones of ‘Sky Sports‘ before Venice-Milan, match of the 21st day of the Serie A 2021-2022. Here are his statements.

On Conti on loan to Sampdoria: “It is being defined, it could close tomorrow”.

On the January market: “Our priority, after Kjaer’s injury, is a central defender. If there is an opportunity to strengthen ourselves, we will be ready.”

About Botman: “He is an excellent player, but I don’t think Lille want to sell him now. There are many names on the table, the transfer market is still long.”

On the names for the defense: “There are many possibilities to evaluate, this is an uncertain period also from an economic point of view and therefore we must be very careful. All possibilities must be evaluated”.

About Leao: “He has a lot of room for growth. He is a crystalline talent, he has matured a lot in recent months, now he has a continuity that he did not have before. He will have a great future. We want to build the Milan of the future on him and on other players. also talking to his agent about the renewal “.

On the possible arrival of an attacker: “We have to monitor this area of ​​the pitch for the future, but not immediately. We also have Pellegri in whom we believe a lot. If there are possibilities, I don’t believe in the advanced department in this transfer window, the club will be ready.” .

On the work of the company: “The club always comes first, Milan are above everything. We don’t want to be moral, we make choices based on our needs. We want to be competitive in a sustainable way. We have to pursue this policy and other clubs are doing it too. “.

