Mourning at Milan. Villiam Vecchi, former Rossoneri goalkeeper between the 60s and 70s, and then goalkeeper trainer from 2001 to 2010 passed away at the age of 73.

Vecchi was born in Scandiano (Reggio Emilia) and was a product of the Rossoneri youth sector. In 1967 he made his debut in the first team, with which he played until 1974. After that, the experiences with Cagliari, Como and Spal, as well as a handful of appearances in the blue youth selections. In the seven years with Milan (72 appearances) he won a championship (’67 -68), an Italian Cup, a Champions Cup (’68 -69), two Cup Winners’ Cups and an Intercontinental (’69).

As a coach, he has always dealt with goalkeepers. In the Rossoneri with the first team from 2001 to 2010 and with the Allievi from 2010 to 2013. he He worked with Ancelotti at Real from 2013 to 2015, and also with Reggiana, Parma and Juve. Milan on social media remembered him with these words: “Always close to Milan, always Rossoneri. The hero of Thessaloniki will continue to parry from up there. Infinite emotion in all the AC Milan fans for the disappearance of Villiam Vecchi. Condolences to the family of our historic number 1 and Coach of the 2003 and 2007 European Champion goalkeepers ”.