After a good party, a nasty hangover is inevitable. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the M division, BMW introduced the M4 CSL this year. Apparently it was too much of a party for one driver – one of only 1,000 CSLs is out of the running for the time being. The driver was uninjured, but the BMW M4 CSL was badly damaged in the crash. Scroll down a bit for the photo.

The location makes it all the more sour: It happened just outside BMW’s UK headquarters. So the car was probably just out of the gate and may not be out for more than a few days. What exactly happened is not known, but if we can give a small interpretation, we suspect that it is a combination of an enthusiastic driver, cold rear tires and 550 hp. Anyway, the ride didn’t last long.

Customers pick up their new BMW M4 CSL at the dealer, so it is probably a car from the head office. These cars are usually used for the press to drive in or at events. The driver may have been a motoring journalist, or simply someone from BMW itself. Or maybe an intern.

What does the BMW M4 CSL cost?

The airbags are deployed, the bumper is off and the rear wheel could use some alignment too. You don’t easily drive such an exclusive version financially a total loss, but the exact damage is impossible to estimate from such a grainy record. In England, the BMW M4 CSL costs about 153,000 euros. In the Netherlands, the dealer would like to see 215,243 euros for the limited model.