The Euroleague in Milan also arithmetically ends in Tel Aviv. With the 85-66 defeat, Olimpia can no longer reach eighth place even if they win their last two games, next Friday at home against Barcelona and on April 13 in Bologna against Virtus, having unfavorable head-to-head matches with the other teams racing teams. Good reaction from Ettore Messina’s team after the important disadvantage in the first two quarters, before giving up in the final.

Another heavy away defeat for Virtus, which in total emergency falls on the field of Efes 86-67. The Turks are still in the running for the playoffs unlike the Bolognese, who try as long as they have fuel but then collapse in the second half, knocked down by Zizic’s shoulder (24 points in less than 18′) and Bryant’s extraordinary effectiveness (13 points and 11 rebounds). See also Real Madrid makes official the signing of a new jewel

Maccabi-Milan 85-66 — In the wake of the 111 points scored two days earlier at Virtus, Maccabi starts strong with high percentages, assists and quick baskets for a +10 (23-13) already in the first quarter where Olimpia sees Kevin Pangos again after the muscle injury that stopped him in the last two weeks. Milan responds with DeShaun Thomas who scores 9 points in a few minutes for -4 (27-31) in the second set which however is soon canceled by the Israeli team with Roman Sorkin dominating under the basket to return to +14 (43-29). With the zone, Milan manages to slow down the pace of Maccabi who however ends the first 20 minutes with 53 points scored, ahead by 17, with 82 percent shooting from two and already 15 assists. Olimpia reacts in the third quarter above all by changing sides in defence. Maccabi’s attack stops and scores only 13 points in the run. Thanks to two consecutive triples by Napier and a clearly growing Shields Milan returns to -6 (60-54) with Baron failing the triple by -3. Maccabi regained altitude, extended with a 14-2 run and launched towards the playoffs. And Shields limps out. See also Foggia starts again. Tris of Juve Stabia on Potenza. Ok the Catanzaro

Maccabi: Sorkin 18, Brown 17, Baldwin 17

Milan: Napier 15, Shields 14

Efes-Virtus Bologna 86-67 — Unlike Tel Aviv, Segafredo manages to contain the deficit even if the absences of Teodosic, Cordinier, Pajola, Abass and Jaiteh cannot allow them to be competitive. It is for a quarter, the first, closed on 13-13 with an excellent start from Mickey and a lazy Efes who limits himself to shooting from three without aiming (1/12). Already from the second quarter, going patiently to Zizic near the basket, the Turks take control of the game and try to extend at the interval (36-27) which becomes a real escape in the third period when they start hitting the stars too Micic, Larkin and Clyburn. Segafredo clings to Ojeleye’s energy but is already at -22 at the last break (60-38) and suffering from Zizic’s physicality she also ends up at -26 (76-60) in the fourth period when Mannion’s 15 points 10 of Belinelli in the fraction allow at least to limit the liability. (Luke Aquinas) See also Teodosic enchants, Virtus takes the European derby at the Forum: Milan ko 64-59

Efes: Zizic 24, Pleiss 14, Bryant 13.

virtues: Mannion 17, Ojeleye 13, Mickey 11.

March 30, 2023 (change March 30, 2023 | 23:37)

