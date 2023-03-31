Disney Speedstormthe interesting free-to-play kart racer with characters from the Mickey Mouse house, comes with a spectacular cinematic trailer in view ofexit in early access, set for next April 18.

After the video dedicated to the Founder’s Packs, Disney Speedstorm therefore continues the path that will lead him to the opening of the servers, when we will finally be able to give life to exciting races, even multiplayer-basedplaying the role of various Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and the heroes of Disney feature films.

During the events we will be able to exploit the special skills of each character to slow down our opponents and cross the finish line first, making the most of the characteristics of the vehicle we’re driving and the nitro to get the cue at the right time.

Disney Speedstorm features various modes, from solo racing to the aforementioned multiplayer, both locally and online, and will allow us to compete within the most famous scenarios of Disney adventures, from Pirate Island to Jungle Ruins, passing for the Fright Department of Monsters. & Co.