A leading market, both incoming and outgoing. The Milan is working to strengthen the squad available to Pioli, who needs a new central defender, who can inherit the place vacated by Kjaer, and a new face in attack (Faivre del Brest is the first choice). Maldini and Massara are moving, but at the same time they evaluate the situations of those who play little and have a suitcase in hand. The first name on the list of starters is that of Andrea Conti, who hasn’t played an official match for the Rossoneri since 18 January (7 ‘in the 2-0 win in Cagliari). Expiring in June, in January he will be left free to find a new team. In pole position is the Sampdoria of his former coach at Parma D’Aversa, Genoa, on the other hand, starts in the second row, looking to Milan for other objectives. THE OTHERS – The clues lead to Samu Castillejo, much appreciated by Shevchenko, who is looking for 4-3-3 profiles. Milan would like to monetize from its sale (in the summer they wanted 8-10 million euros), on the former Malaga, expiring in 2023, there are also several options from Spain, including Getafe and Real Sociedad. The current number 7 has understood that there is no more space in Milan, his future is elsewhere. There will be no changes on the Daniel Maldini front, who this season has only played 138 minutes between the championship and the Champions League, finding the only goal in the success of La Spezia on 25 September last. Paolo’s son will remain at Pioli’s disposal, Pietro Pellegri should have the same fate, currently out due to a muscle injury. The change of jersey is postponed to the end of the season.