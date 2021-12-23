A flashback. Tottenham will return to the charge for Weston McKennie in January, midfielder linked to Juventus by a contract expiring in 2025. The choice is made by Antonio Conte, who is looking for functional profiles for his idea of ​​football and has given Paratici a mandate to find them.. With Winks and Ndombele on the way out, in addition to Alli, who the former Inter Milan doesn’t see at all, the American is the first name on the wish list. Now it remains to present the right offer to Juventus, which cannot afford to sell it with the discount, especially in this period in which the accounts are in great pain. McKennie cost € 4.5 million in bad loans, € 18.5 million in redemption, payable in three years, plus an additional 6.5 million in bonuses. under certain conditions.

THE THOUGHT OF ALLEGRI – In short, if he leaves, he will only do it for an offer that is up to par. Allegri for his part considers McKennie an asset: this season he fielded him 18 times, as a central midfielder or as a right winger, receiving in exchange quantity, quality and two goals, against Sassuolo and Verona. If it were up to him he would remain in the squad, but he is not to be clear a player labeled as non-transferable. If important money can arrive from his sale to plan future market operations, he is ready to give the green light to his farewell. Translated, to see it far from Turin you need at least 30-35 million euros.

Watch Serie A TIM on DAZN. Activate now