Massimo Giletti and the return to Rai

Massimo Giletti would be ready to return to Rai. The rumors are becoming insistent and according to the latest rumors he has already started discussions with the management of Viale Mazzini after the closure of Non è l’Arena on La7. According to what TvBlog reports, there is a rough plan for Giletti’s return in style. The host could take over Rai1 on Sunday for now by Mara Vanier. But the historical face of Rai 1 declared that this will be his last year.

The contract between Giletti and Urbano Cairo’s network expired in July, amid the controversies and consequences we know about. It was Alberto Dandolo who dropped the bomb of a return to Rai on Oggi and TvBlog added new elements.

The project involving Giletti includes “at least five episodes” on Rai1 “focused on major events. It would therefore not be a real format”, but appointments hosted by Giletti dedicated “to major events”, we read in the background . Let’s talk about TV and radio celebrations, for example. But it is a temporary solution, because “Giletti will study together with his team a new format of journalistic investigation, between studio and external, intended for the next TV season in prime time, probably on Thursdays on Rai2 or Rai3”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

