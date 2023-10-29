Great collective performance from the Marche team who punished Olimpia’s amnesia at the end. Cremona beats Scafati, first victory for Pistoia. Reyer confirms her unbeaten championship against Varese. Another victory also for Reggio Emilia, which convinces against Treviso, still stuck at 0 points

Matteo Briolini-Giovanni Girolimetti

The fifth day, after the advance matches, continues with the afternoon matches. Milan sensationally loses at home against Pesaro (second victory in the championship), 90-82, despite a good 18-point Mirotic and is unable to get back up after the defeat in Berlin, suffering his second knockout in the LBA. It is the first home defeat in the regular season since January 31, 2021. Everything happens in Scafati, where after 2 extra hours Cremona finds their second victory in the championship, thanks to 25 points from Zegarowski, finishing 122-112. Pistoia celebrates by conquering the Brindisi field, 72-78 and thus finding their first victory of the season. Moore decisive with 30 points. The Apulians are still without a goal, despite the change of coach.

MILAN-PESARO 82-90 — Sensational at the Forum, Messina’s Olimpia falls against an excellent Pesaro. It is the first defeat at home in the regular season for Milan since 31 January 2021. The Marche team starts off strong and already sends a signal to their opponents from the 12-2 start. Bluiett, Totè and Bamforth increase the gap, while the Lombards continue to argue with the iron. At 10′ the result is 27-17 for the guests. In the second quarter comes the inevitable reaction from Olimpia which opens an 8-0 run, with Lo, who makes a clear run in the triples (4/4) and the flames of Mirotic, Tonut and Bortolani. We reach the 20th minute at 45-42 for Messina’s men. Back and forth at the start of the second half, Milan goes ahead by 8 points, again with number 33 as the protagonist. Pesaro, however, comes back behind and then draws, at 56, with the Bluiett-Tambone-Totè trio. We continue point by point and we reach the third buzzer at 65-64 for Buscaglia’s men, after two long range baskets from Bamforth. In the last 10′ Pesaro is more reactive and Milan continues to miss several easy supports. We arrive 3′ from the gong with the Marche team ahead by 7 points, 69-76, after a triple from Mazzola and a tap-in from a great Totè (20 points for him in the 40th minute). Olimpia, who had also led at the third siren at 68-67, was no longer able to recover despite desperate attempts from Mirotic and Tonut. After the painful defeat in Berlin, comes another defeat, 82-90, against Pesaro. The coach-president Messina: “I apologize for this performance to the fans and the club”. See also ONCE: Check results of the draw for Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Milan: Mirotic 18, Kamagate 15, Lo 14.

Pesaro: 20 Tote, 15 Bamforth, 11 Bluiett

SCAFATI-CREMONA 112-122 — Vanoli wins a crazy match, coming back from -20, on the Givova Scafati field 122-112. Cavina’s team needs two extra hours to bring home the 2 points. The match was fought from the start, three triples from Rossato were answered by Zegarowski and Adrian and in the 10th minute the score read 25-21 for the home team. In the second quarter the balance suddenly breaks, Cremona drops in intensity in the two phases of the game, Scafati takes advantage of it and also gets to +20 after a basket from Nunge (49-29 at 16′). The inertia changes in the third set, which opens with an 8-0 break by Cremona, who equalizes in the 27th minute at 56 with McCullogh and completes the comeback with Eboua at 58-59. The fourth period continues point by point, with continuous overtaking and counter-overtaking. We reach the 40th minute at 87-87 after Pinkins’ tap in which takes Givova to overtime. We continue to fight and the end of the first overtime is similar to that of regulation. This time, however, it’s Logan who scores the three-pointer, the equalizer at the end, it’s 105-105 in the 45th minute. The match takes the direction of Cremona in the second overtime, Cavina’s men score an 8-0 break, with Golden standing as the protagonist. See also The long runway of Milan-Cortina 2026: the choice of venue arrives

Scafati: 20 Pinkins, 18 Logan, 18 Rossato

Cremona: 25 Zegarowski, 21 Denegri, 18 Lacey.

BRINDISI-PISTOIA 72-78 — In the match between the two teams still looking for the first 2 points, it is Pistoia who celebrates, winning at the PalaPentassuglia. The first quarter ends 18-18, the second 10′ confirms the balance and we reach the 20th minute, after a break on both sides, at 37-35 for the guests. The third period was also hard fought, until Moore took the lead, giving the Brienza men a 10-4, ahead 53-50. Estra also reaches +8 again with Moore as the protagonist, but Laszewski and a free throw from Kyzlink respond: in the 30th minute it’s 60-56 for Pistoia. The final quarter has two sides. The guests try to escape, thanks to a 7-0 run, but Johnson and Sneed bring Happy Casa back, first to -5 (66-71) and then to -2, 72-74. However, the Tuscans were glacial in their final possessions and won 72-78.

Toasts: Johnson 24, Sneed 16, Kyzlink 14 See also MotoGP | Mir's first training as a Honda rider with the CBR

Pistoia: Moore 30, Varnado 17, Willis 15

VENICE-VARESE 102-88 — Spahija’s team smiles once again at Taliercio, confirming what they showed well against Badalona in the Eurocup and achieving 5 out of 5 in the championship. Venezia leads throughout the match, consistently finding points from the hands of Wiltjer, almost infallible when attacking the basket, and Brooks, who in addition to dominating in the area adds an impeccable performance in the three-point shot: 4 out of 4 for the Reyer wing . Varese remains attached to the match until the third quarter thanks to good long-range shooting percentages (52%): Moretti’s 21-point performance for Openjobmetis is noteworthy, however not enough to significantly worry the home team .

Varese: Wiltjer 22, Brooks 21, Tucker 18.

Venice: Moretti 21, Hanlan 16, McDermott 15.

REGGIO EMILIA-TREVISO 90-83 — Reggio Emilia’s period of form continues, remaining firmly at the top of the table. A heated back-and-forth takes place at the Palabigi, with both teams regularly finding good shooting solutions, despite being guilty of turnovers. However, Priftis’ men prove to be more solid and continually try to escape, but the guests remain in contact by relying on the Allen-Young duo. The decisive push from Unahotels arrives at the end of the third period, with a Galloway in a state of grace who destroys his opponents from long range: 29 points at the end of the match for the former NBA player, who rightfully takes the title of MVP of the match .

Reggio Emilia: Galloway 29, Hervey 22, Weber 12

Treviso: Allen 24, Harrison 21, Young 17