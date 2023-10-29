Former president classified defeat to Lula as a “disaster” during participation in PL Mulher event in Goiânia

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that the 2022 election was a “disaster”but which considers the episode as a “page turned”. The former Chief Executive participated in a PL da Mulher event in Goiânia (GO) on Saturday (28.Oct.2023).

“There was a disaster last year. Nobody understands what happened, but let’s consider the page turned.”he said.

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL) also participated in the party event. According to her, “God allowed it” for Lula to win the election so that the population could compare a “just government with an ungodly government”.

“So that you can understand that, when the tap of corruption is turned off, there is money left to do it. And we saw why our eternal president Jair Messias Bolsonaro left the bank in the black with R$57 billion. The situation in Brazil was supposed to be much worse”he said.

Bolsonaro traveled to the capital of Goiás on Friday (27.Oct.2023) to participate in an event at the Harpia Brasil Institute. On your profile on Xhe shared images alongside supporters in the city.