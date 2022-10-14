Melli fails the triple overtaking after the comeback signed by Pangos and Shields and the Germans conquer the Forum in overtime

AX Milano falls at home, surprised at the Forum by an excellent Alba Berlin, 74-80 after an overtime. Always ahead of the Germans driven by Smith and by the power of Koumadje, an angry Milanese comeback in the final led by Pangos and Shields, Melli also has the chance to close the match on the siren. In extra time it is Blatt who completes a masterpiece match (13 points with 9 assists and 5 rebounds) dragging the Germans to success.

Olimpia Milano-Alba Berlin 74-80 dts – Balanced start with Shields and Melli responding to Smith’s raids, 4-4. The red and white attack does not take off that undergoes the good initiatives of Blatt and his companions, Hines unlocks the impasse with a thundering dunk, 6-9. The German escape continues thanks also to the good work of Sikma and Koumadje, the long Chadian and the son of the great Jack the baskets of the maximum host advantage, 6-15. Excellent impact also of Procida among the Berliners, there is the double-digit margin for Alba with the blitz of Wetzell, 10-21. Olimpia slips up to minus 14 right on the first quarter siren, 12-26 stamped by Schneider’s bomb. Attacks with clarity and patience the troop of coach Gonzalez who flies up to 16 with Thiemann in evidence, 14-30. The charge sounds Baron trying to turn on the Forum with his accelerations, the former Red Star is the engine of the recovery of the Italian champions, Tonut the buzzer beater of minus 12, 21-33. The defense of coach Messina’s men rises to blame, Hines’ leadership is the factor that brings the hosts back under, 30-38 mid-game. See also Wimbledon: Kyrgios beaten, Djokovic wins the seventh seal

Pangos salt – After the long break new Berlin tear, Blatt directs, perform Smith, Sikma and Wetzell, 33-47. Baron is always the only reliable terminal in Olimpia, the usual Hines and Davies respond, 40-49. Alba loses security also hit by a reborn Pangos, there is no lack of courage in Procida who tries to stem the red and white wave, 44-52. Milan, however, regains the feeling with archery, Pangos in penetration brings the game back to only one possession, 51-54. The Germans breathe in Smith’s two talented plays at the end of the penultimate fraction, 51-60. An important partial is needed in Milan who finds him thanks to the talent of Pangos, the Forum roars as he feels the decisive comeback close, 62-66. The percentages of Germans attacked by the Milanese defense collapse, Shields sets fire to the red and white people with a triple from the corner, 65-66. Hook that comes with a leg from Hines that turns an attack rebound into the two free 70-70. There is also a chance to win but Melli’s shot from the corner, on the siren, goes off on the iron. Shot of the missed knockout that costs dear to the Italian champions, in the extension the hero is Blatt who puts the two triples that break the balance, 74-80. See also Lewandowski's Poland refuses to play 2022 World Cup playoffs with Russia

Milan: Pangos 16, Shields 15, Hines 10

Berlin: Blatt and Smith 13, Wetzell 10

October 14, 2022 (change October 14, 2022 | 22:56)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Milan #defeat #home #debut #Berlin #passes #overtime