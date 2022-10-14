The Ibovespa dropped 1.95% and the dollar rose 0.94% this Friday (14.out); country risk is close to 300 points

The Ibovespa, the main index of the B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange closed at 112,072 points this Friday (Oct.

The dollar had a high of 0.94%, at R$ 5.32. The price of the US currency rose 2.10% since last Friday (7.Oct.2022).

In the United States, the Dow Jones fell 1.34% on Friday, while the S&P 500 dropped 2.35%.

Used to measure confidence in the economy, country risk, or CDS (Credit Default Swap) of 5 years, recorded 297 points on Thursday (13.Oct.2022), the last available data. 1 year ago (13.Oct.2021), it registered 208.