Eni shines in Piazza Affari: paying for the financial results of the first quarter

A bitter week for Piazza Affari, as well as for Europe: investors are monitoring the interventions of the representatives of the ECB, while the stock markets are also paying for the disappointing data for the first quarter for the gross domestic product of the Eurozone. In particular, the Milanese list closed down by 0.30% at 27,077.44 points. The spread between BTPs and German Bunds is also decreasing, moving around 185 basis points. The yield on ten-year bonds also fell sharply, at around 4.20%. The Amsterdam TTF establishes the price of gas at around 39 euros per megawatt hour. The price of oil is growing, with Brent and Wti increasing by almost 1%.

