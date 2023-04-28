The entire Continental family is being refreshed. A very mild one

It is perhaps the most successful transformation from one generation to the next: that of the Continental GT. As you probably already know, the current generation is no longer on an Audi platform, but on that of a Porsche Panamera.

The weight distribution is much better with the Porsche. That car has the engine further back and basic rear-wheel drive and that is important to keep our house purist @jaapiyo happy. In addition, the proportions and the ‘axle-to-dash ratio’ (yes, that’s one thing) much better.

Refresher Continental family

Bentley unveiled the third-generation Continental GT in the summer of 2017 and the car reached dealers in 2018. An upgraded version – the Continental GT Convertible – was added in 2019 and the sedan, the Flying Spur, in 2020. It no longer has the name Continental, but it does benefit from the updates.

Yes, we say updates because there is not really a facelift. These are some external changes, such as extra aluminum for the front and side. According to Bentley, these are brushed in several directions (that that was possible, dude) and that gives a three-dimensional effect. So you really drive a fool in your old Bentley with standard brushed aluminum. Then you are a very one-dimensional person, so to speak.

S and Speed

Bentley has released a few versions in recent years and there was quite a bit of confusion about them. That is not completely out of the blue yet, but the British have done their best. You can now choose between sporty or chic. The sporty version is the ‘S’ and the ‘Speed’ (the latter still has the W12 engine).

The S simply has the V8 engine or a V6 plug-in hybrid. There is no mechanical difference with the V8 S, as there was with the previous generation. You can recognize the S by its hung grille. To make it nice and confusing, you can still provide the S with the Blackline Specification. Then all the chrome is blackened.

More chic

If you want to look a bit more chic, you can do that too. Then you should opt for the Azure. You can also get this with a 2.9 V6 PHEV or a 4.0 V8. The Azure features a new vertical bar grille on the coupe and convertible.

The 22-inch wheels – previously reserved for the Flying Spur – can now be seen on the two-door versions. All Azures now also get new floor sizes that are even more high pile. There’s nothing better than taking off your shoes and sinking your feet into deep-pile carpet.

Oh yes, before we forget. Bentley is very committed to the environment and has therefore ensured that they consist of a greater proportion of recycled material. And no, by that we don’t mean an old Volkswagen Phaeton. This will be the last update of this family before a major facelift.

