Exceptions toArea B and Area C of Milanfor the benefit of owners of Euro 5 diesel carswho intend to scrap it by purchasing a vehicle by March 31, 2023until the new car arrives, but no later than that June 2024. Furthermore, the Municipality offers others 30 days of access to Area B to owners of Euro 5 diesel cars with a Isee less than 20 thousand eurosin addition to the exemption days already foreseen between 1 October 2023 and 30 September 2024 (25 for residents, 5 for non-residents).

Milan Area B exceptions

The exceptions to Area B of Milan essentially provide for the extension of the time allowed to scrap the car to owners of Euro 5 diesel vehicles. Therefore, resident and non-resident Milanese citizens who have signed up, or will sign by March 31, 2023, a contract of purchase, leasing or long-term rental due to the scrapping of the old vehicle. The Euro 5 vehicle will be able to continue to circulate until the arrival of the new car (in any case no later than 30 June 2024).

Area B exemption for owners who scrap and buy a new car

The same rules and conditions are also valid for owners of Euro 5 diesel taxisused as taxi or for rental with driver. The administration is also responsible for extend automatically the exemptions already requested, which would expire on 30 September 2023, until 30 June 2024.

Exceptions for workers

For vehicles Euro 5 diesel used in carpooling and registered on the appropriate platforms, the restriction of access and movement in Area B has been extended until September 30, 2024. This extension also applies to workers who use Euro 5 diesel vehicles for the home-work journey between 9.00 pm and 7.00 am, to employees of Armed forcesfrom the Police Forcesof the Fire fightersfrom the Civil protection and gods Bailiffsdriving schools, sales agents, craftsmen, “general practitioners” and “family paediatricians” on home visits, as well as volunteers who provide night duty at recognized social and health care bodies located in the municipality.

Exemption with interchange parking pass

Owners of a Euro 5 diesel own subscription yearly or monthly to one of the interchange car parks of Lampugnano, Forlanini And Rogoredo will be able to access Area B without limitations. The application can be submitted exclusively onlineattaching copies of the registration document and dell‘subscription.

Exemptions to enter Area B must be requested online

How to activate the Milan Area B exemption

The exemption for Euro 5 diesel cars in Area B of Milan is activated from Area B portalin the section “Request permissions”. The car must be registered here and the following documents must be attached: front/back copy of the registration document and the long-term purchase/leasing/rental contract of the new vehicle.

Milan Area C Euro 5 diesel exemption

The exemptions for Euro 5 diesel vehicles also apply to entering the‘Area C and allow residents who have already planned to replace their vehicle by September 15, 2022 to circulate in Area C until they receive their new vehicle, but no later June 2024. This rule also applies to Euro 5 diesel vehicles used as taxi or rental with driver.

Furthermore, for vehicles intended for transport of people (M2 and M3) et al transport of goods (N1, N2, N3) with long-term purchase, leasing or rental contracts signed by December 31, 2023 for the replacement of the old vehicle, the ban on access to Area C is postponed from October 1, 2023 until delivery of the new vehicle, but no later than 30 June 2024.

