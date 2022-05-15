With 180 minutes left in the championship, the Rossoneri have two points clear of Inter, the combinations to celebrate tonight

Everything is ready for Milan-Atalanta at 6pm, the Rossoneri fans dream of bringing the Scudetto party up to tonight. This is what should happen to see the Rossoneri champions already today.

1. In case of success against Atalanta and if Inter fails to beat Cagliari in the 20.45 match.

2. In the event of a tie with Atalanta, if Inter lost to Cagliari.

3. If, on the other hand, the advantage over Inter were to remain at +2, a draw would be enough for the Rossoneri next Sunday against Sassuolo in Reggio Emilia.

May 15, 2022 (change May 15, 2022 | 12:24)

