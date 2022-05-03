Take the field already knowing the result of the other. In the head-to-head scudetto between Milan and Inter, the chronological order is an aspect to be taken into consideration. It is certainly a topic that creates debate, among the fans but also among the direct protagonists. Take Stefano Pioli’s words on April 9, on the eve of the match against Turin with Inter who had already played him against Verona: “It would be correct if we all played at the same time in the championship final”.