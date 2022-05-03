The organization penalized Welsford for being responsible for a serious crash during the bunch sprint. A large part of the peloton went down. Belgian rider Arnaud de Lie was one of the victims of Welsford’s rash action.

,,Arnaud has been taken to hospital and will not start in the second stage,” Lotto Soudal sports director Nikolas Maes told Het Nieuwsblad. “We have filed a complaint. If this isn’t deliberately driving someone to the ground, then I don’t understand it anymore. If someone is faster, you have to let them pass and not try to stop them.”

The second stage, with De Kleijn at the top of the standings, will cover 181.5 kilometers from Béthune to Maubeuge on Wednesday.

It is the first time in three years that the Four Days of Dunkirk will be held again. The French cycling race was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the corona pandemic. Mike Teunissen was the last winner of the Dunkirk Four Days Marches in 2019 for the time being. At the time, the Dutch cyclist was ahead of the Norwegian Amund Grøndahl Jansen and the Belgian Jens Keukeleire.

