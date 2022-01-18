Star Comics has communicated further details on the various editions of the new series KAIJU No. 8 and mini-series FEW & KURO And NEKO WAPPA! coming in the next few months. The first volume of KAIJU No. 8 will be available from March 23 in two editions, but from 16 it will be possible to purchase a special box which also contains a preview of the second volume.

Further details are available below.

NEW DETAILS ON THE KAIJU No. 8 EDITIONS AND THE TWO RELATED ANNOUNCEMENTS

Coming in March and April

A few days after the announcement of the editions of KAIJU NO. 8 and new miniseries FEW & KURO And NEKO WAPPA!, are added further “monstrous” surprises arriving in March and April in Italian comics, bookstores and online stores together with the various editions of this much talked about work.

Volume 1 of KAIJU No. 8, purchasable from 23 March, will be available in double version: Regular “normal” and with free attachments which will also accompany the release of volumes 2 and 3. Below are the volumes concerned and their respective attachments:

Volume 1: puzzle (1 of 3) and two illustration card: one dedicated to FEW & KURO and the other to NEKO WAPPA!;

Volume 2: puzzle (2 of 3);

Volume 3: puzzle (3 of 3).

THE three puzzles could be juxtaposed to form a single image.

The edition with attachments will be available while supplies last in the comic shop, bookshop and online store (including the site starcomics.com), while the one without attachments will be available for purchase also on newsstands.

As already announced, number 1 will also be available in Limited Edition. The news today is that this edition will be distributed with a set of bookmarks as a gift attached, which will have different finishes depending on the sales channel: metallized for comic shops and Transparent PVC for bookstores and online stores.

In addition, the volume will feature a full-color dust jacket with special effects, a mini poster internal and extra color pages absent in other editions.

This edition will come out at the same time as number 1 in the Regular version, on March 23.

The edition Variant Cover from KAIJU No. 8, available for purchase from 23 March limited edition in the comic shop, bookshop and online store (including the site starcomics.com), will be equipped with a dust jacket color with special effects, color pages at the beginning of the volume e a set of 4 illustration cards as a gift attached.

The KAIJU No. 8 MONSTROUS BOX Sara available March 16th, a week before the release of volume 1 and about a month before the release of number 2 e will collect a preview of volumes 1 and 2 in regular edition.

Attached to this special issue 4 gadgets: 1 pin, 1 key ring, 1 magnet it’s a Collectible numbered Star Card, whose serial number certifies its uniqueness.

Volumes 1 of FEW & KURO And NEKO WAPPA!, the two miniseries signed by master Matsumoto, will be available in double version: “Normal” and with 2 free illustration cards attached. The illustration card edition will be available while stocks last in the comic shop, bookshop and online store (including the site starcomics.com).

But it does not end there, as there will also be surprises in subsequent volumes. Below is the complete list of the volumes of FEW & KURO which will also be distributed in version with attachments and the respective attachments for free:

Volume 1: 2 illustration cards, one dedicated to the series in question and the other a KAIJU No. 8;

Volume 2: 1 index per shelf, to be inserted between the volumes in the library and which, protruding, will reveal an illustration taken from the series;

Volume 4: 1 index per shelf attached with an illustration from KAIJU No. 8.

Below, the free gifts attached to the two volumes of NEKO WAPPA!:

Volume 1: 2 illustration cards, one dedicated to the series in question and the other a KAIJU No. 8;

Volume 2: 1 index per shelf, to be inserted between the volumes in the library and which, protruding, will reveal an illustration taken from the series.

In the coming months, all the gadgets regarding these new special releases will be unveiled.

