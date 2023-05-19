Mikel Arteta makes a new signing for Arsenal: a dog…

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager.
The DT wants to raise the level of his team in all aspects.
Michael Arteta He is one of the outstanding coaches in the Premier League, for his team management and his strategy. Although these factors still do not allow him to win the main crown in England with Arsenal.
(It may interest you: Miguel Angel Borja confesses: substitute in River Plate and dreams of the National Team)
Arteta, a 41-year-old Spanish coach, has already won the FA Cup and Community Shield. This season his team had a great performance and he was excited about the Premier, but suddenly he fell apart and gave up the lead he held to Manchester City, now a great favourite.
A dog for Arsenal
Arteta is in the news because of his striking signing. His idea is that the players are encouraged and For this reason, a dog they call affectionately, Win, arrives at the club. ANDs a chocolate-colored labrador that will become the ally of the players, as reported by The Sun.
Mikel Arteta has made his latest signing to enhance the feelgood vibe at Arsenal — a chocolate Labrador.
The dog, who is affectionately called “Win”, spends most days at the club’s training ground at London Colney, Hertfordshire. Arteta was inspired to do the deal last month,… pic.twitter.com/dmLCEgkcH9
—Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) May 19, 2023
According to the report, the dog spends most days at the club’s training ground in London Colney, Hertfordshire.
Arteta was inspired by research that has shown that petting a dog can be relaxing, improve mood, and reduce stress levels.
The DT also believes that the dog can enhance the spirit of unity that has led Arsenal to fight for the title this season.
Now Win lives at the sports venue with Bob, a cat who was adopted by the club after the death of his owner.
SPORTS
