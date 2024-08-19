The fight between the former boxer Mike Tyson and YouTuber Jake Paul is starting to warm up, after the former heavyweight champion overcame health problems, he is now ready for the long-awaited fight that has generated great expectations.

Fight organizers reported at the time that after a medical consultation, doctors recommended Tyson not do any strenuous physical training for a while, so the fight was postponed.

The long-awaited fight has been rescheduled for November 15th. Fans will be able to enjoy the event live at AT&T Stadium or via streaming service Netflix. However, press reports suggest that the fight could be rescheduled again, depending on Tyson’s condition.

The fight heats up

Mike Tyson

The rivals had a face-to-face fight on August 18 that served to heat up the atmosphere of the fight. Tyson looked excited about the fight and even tried to intimidate his opponent with some arm movements and pushes.

At this event, both contenders exchanged statements prior to their big fight.

“People say he’s going to knock me out, they yell at me at events, but we’ll see who’s yelling when I send him to sleep; this ain’t no joke. He says it’s going to be my funeral, he’s going to kill Jake Paul and all that shit. I respect you and I love you Mike, but we’re not friends anymore. On November 15th I’m going to take him out and we’ll see who’s dead, who dies then,” said Paul.

To which Tyson replied: “Is this young man going to kill someone? I was scared to death and that’s why I acted sick… Nobody but me can make this the biggest fight of all time. The people are here for me.”

Paul launched another provocation: “He’s a butcher, his Instagram videos are great, but we’ll see what happens on November 15th.”

