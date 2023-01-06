school of rock It is one of the films that marked an entire generation, and to this day it is remembered with love. In this way, many wonder if one day we will see a sequel to the great film starring Jack Black. Well, the actor has finally spoken about it, and It seems you already have a couple of ideas in mind.

During an interview on the City Babs radio show on SiriusXM, Black and Kyle Gass, the second member of Tenacious D, were asked if they could see a sequel to school of rock or from the movie Tenacious D in the future. This was what Black commented:

“Yes. Both. Breaking news. We are thinking of doing both.”

For his part, Gass added:

“It’s a hybrid, ‘School of D’.”

Although this may sound like a confirmation, the tone of Jack Black and Kyle Gass indicates that this was just a joke. However, the possibility that ideas for a sequel to one of these two films are in the actor’s mind is not ruled out, this is not a guarantee that one of these projects will become a reality.

Editor’s Note:

Although a sequel sounds interesting school of rock, the truth is that we do not need it, and it is good to see that Jack Black thinks this too. Not everything needs a remake, reboot or sequel, some things just work like their own product, and that’s more than okay.

